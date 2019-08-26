Honeywell International (HON) Holder Sky Investment Group Has Increased Position; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Market Value Rose While Claar Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $4.38 Million

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.34M shares traded or 88.50% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 3.57M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 14,146 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 12,277 shares. Bowen Hanes reported 332,388 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,105 shares. Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 44,495 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 0.26% or 10,024 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 3,400 shares. Doheny Asset Ca has invested 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd owns 1,819 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Company has 8,075 shares. 1,408 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Com. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.4% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 11,700 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.03% or 160 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 83,569 shares stake.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks reported 80,205 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 7.27M shares. National Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 3.58M shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 0.04% or 27,599 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited invested in 0.08% or 36,819 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 9,153 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Axa accumulated 281,115 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Etrade Capital Management Ltd invested in 21,240 shares. Moreover, Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 59,730 shares. Nordea Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Palouse Capital Management has 2.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 161,924 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Llc Pa holds 7,642 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.11% or 385,521 shares.