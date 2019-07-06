Honeywell International (HON) Holder Sky Investment Group Boosted Position; Fiduciary Counselling Has Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $376,350

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 2.34 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $154,143 were sold by Paz George.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “THE LIST: A look at Charlotte’s top-earning public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell And DENSO Collaborate On Electric Propulsion Systems For Urban Air Mobility – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

