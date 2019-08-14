Honeywell International (HON) Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Trimmed Holding as Share Value Rose; Dalton Investments Has Upped Its Position in Genpact Limited (G) by $892,500

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 794,319 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94M, up from 768,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 1.50 million shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 22,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 137,400 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84 million, down from 159,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.98. About 3.23M shares traded or 40.06% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance Corp has 75,671 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 6.84M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.11% or 258,278 shares in its portfolio. 448,844 are held by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon. Earnest Prns Llc accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Fdx Advisors stated it has 18,545 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.06% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.28% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 99,124 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 1.17 million shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership owns 269,774 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 43,484 shares. 33,506 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Liability. Enterprise Fincl Serv Corporation owns 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 284 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) by 1.39M shares to 156,745 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 109,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,168 shares, and cut its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Comm owns 15,410 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Inc holds 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 528,393 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd owns 20,159 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 1.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ghp Inv Advisors accumulated 45,504 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0.6% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Addenda Capital has 41,506 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Country Club Tru Na accumulated 0.03% or 1,547 shares. Intll Group reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Polar Llp holds 55,940 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,316 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada holds 64,429 shares. 359 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc.