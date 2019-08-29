Honeywell International (HON) Holder Saybrook Capital Has Cut Holding; As Humana (Put) (HUM) Market Valuation Rose, West Family Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $25.25 Million

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 66,447 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 69,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $163.45. About 2.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $278.95. About 680,830 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – Extendicare Announces April 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Care Program; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Car; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 07/05/2018 – Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HUM Stock’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet, If History is Any Indicator – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Humana Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) 0.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baptist Health Care and Humana Sign New Agreement – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Shakes Off ‘Medicare For All’ Fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.15% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 244,636 shares. 364,473 are owned by Partner Fund Management L P. Partner Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.24% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Caxton LP owns 3,077 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,994 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.43% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Keybank National Association Oh holds 1,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 4,328 are owned by Argent Tru Company. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested in 850 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 0.68% or 6,008 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.08% or 39,026 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation owns 3 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 16,627 shares. 311 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.33 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Management holds 1.94% or 30,775 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,300 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc has 2.52% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 56,583 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset has invested 2.64% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Annex Advisory Services owns 2,185 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vestor Capital Lc accumulated 68,896 shares. Schroder Management Grp invested in 0.18% or 680,634 shares. Tower Research (Trc) stated it has 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 49,767 are owned by Allstate Corporation. Ferguson Wellman Management invested in 358,530 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.55% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Addenda Capital Incorporated holds 41,506 shares. Advisory Rech Inc holds 0.55% or 179,807 shares. 66,447 are owned by Saybrook Capital Nc.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.