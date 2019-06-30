Honeywell International (HON) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lowered Holding by $323,268 as Valuation Rose; Chegg (CHGG) Stake Upped by Hitchwood Capital Management Lp

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.84M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 2.68 million shares traded or 65.58% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,583 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 58,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $174.59. About 3.55 million shares traded or 29.52% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Chegg reveals first of its kind equity plan to help its US employees pay off their student debt – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chegg’s Scaling Efforts In A Fragmented Industry Reveal Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Radian Group Inc (RDN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $9.57 million activity. Schultz Nathan J. sold 43,013 shares worth $1.59 million. BORDERS DAVE JR. also sold $418,500 worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares. BRANDEMUEHL JENNY also sold $700,000 worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Timessquare Capital Management stated it has 0.46% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). De Burlo Gp Inc holds 0.95% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 123,900 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0.04% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 117,040 shares. Ajo LP invested in 0.01% or 38,790 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 3,922 shares. Firsthand Capital Mgmt reported 290,000 shares. 162,730 were accumulated by Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Liability. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.15% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Timpani Management Lc invested in 3.11% or 170,466 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 132,193 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 11,585 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). First Trust Advsrs L P, Illinois-based fund reported 163,622 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 53,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $31.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Broadcom Inc (AVGO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celestica: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares to 9,926 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 20.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.