Honeywell International (HON) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lowered Valero Energy (VLO) Stake by $1.53 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 56,583 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 58,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 3.45M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 10,567 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, down from 28,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 38,702 shares to 57,044 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Systems Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Shell Asset Management holds 49,858 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital has 2,840 shares. 267,970 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Geode Lc reported 5.55 million shares. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 10,598 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 160,953 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 44,376 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 62 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru Company accumulated 350 shares. Andra Ap owns 58,400 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.45% or 68,795 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 196,036 shares stake. Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 948,741 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 5.33M shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $755.21M for 10.61 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.