Honeywell International (HON) Holder Oxbow Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 204,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 405,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.67 million, down from 609,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 3.07 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, down from 22,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & (XGNTX) by 104,324 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Total R (CTR) by 137,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Mngmt owns 3,178 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 89,324 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd holds 377,003 shares. Moreover, Bragg Fincl has 0.93% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc owns 20,680 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Grassi Mgmt has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora owns 2,903 shares. L S Advisors Incorporated reported 50,243 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.23M shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Co holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 353,593 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Boys Arnold & Co holds 7,112 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Fairview Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,641 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 205,537 shares. Smith Salley reported 1.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 792,500 shares to 845,000 shares, valued at $27.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).