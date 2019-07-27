Honeywell International (HON) Holder Murphy Capital Management Decreased Holding by $610,196; Hff Cl A (HF) Valuation Rose While Syntal Capital Partners Has Lowered by $470,000 Its Stake

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 398.11% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HFF Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HF); 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 25/05/2018 – HFF, JLL Marketed Property on Behalf of Seller and Procured Buyer, Savanna; 07/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS $144M FINANCING OF FOUR-BUILDING CAMPUS; 19/03/2018 – HFF REPORTS €110MM FINANCING FOR PURCHASE OF IKOS ANDALUSIA; 09/04/2018 – HFF Announces $480.65M Sale of 11 Multi-Housing Communities in Core U.S. Markets; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of lkos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 17/04/2018 – HFF INC SAYS HFF TEAM WORKED ON BEHALF OF NEW OWNER TO SECURE FINANCING THROUGH PACIFIC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,277 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, down from 47,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.76 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 45,820 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial accumulated 1,310 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 45,251 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Harvest Management Limited Liability has 0.71% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). 6,648 are owned by Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation. U S Glob Investors, Texas-based fund reported 33,176 shares. American Century Companies Inc has invested 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 331 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited owns 0.01% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 163,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 13,478 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,802 shares to 66,131 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP).

