Honeywell International (HON) Holder Gofen & Glossberg Has Cut Holding by $433,394 as Stock Rose; Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Market Value Rose While Winfield Associates Boosted Position

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.80M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 183,834 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.22 million, down from 186,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95 million shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Limited Partnership holds 2.46% or 17.32M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com owns 36,762 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 267 shares. Fund Management Sa holds 89,061 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 11,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb Advisors has 345 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 1.07M were accumulated by United Automobile Association. 32 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. 29,822 are held by Scott & Selber Inc. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.27% or 4.07M shares. Daiwa Gru has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 19,715 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 2.67M shares. Burney holds 13,512 shares.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 17,990 shares to 141,089 shares, valued at $22.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Mid (MDY) by 4,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Ind (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lockheed Martin Inv Communications has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 27,674 are held by Marketfield Asset Management. Wealthquest Corporation holds 5,142 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 79,600 shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 203,000 shares. Harvey Mgmt invested 2.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Taurus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sun Life Financial holds 0.31% or 8,896 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,057 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation accumulated 0.26% or 202,799 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,049 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc owns 358,530 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Foothills Asset Management Limited invested 1.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).