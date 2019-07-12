Honeywell International (HON) Holder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Lifted Holding by $432,640 as Market Value Rose; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Market Valuation Rose While Argent Trust Company Cut Its Holding

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $176.43. About 983,690 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 13,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $326.33. About 303,893 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4,234 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wendell David Associate Inc has 0.65% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 26,221 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 18 shares. Guyasuta Advsr accumulated 0.16% or 8,974 shares. National Insurance Tx stated it has 114,190 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alpha Cubed Invests Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,377 shares. Sta Wealth Limited reported 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Atlas Browninc accumulated 1,578 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,625 are owned by Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company. Washington Communication invested 0.81% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Whitnell And reported 3,296 shares. 141,838 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.71% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 3,953 are held by Brown Advisory Secs Lc.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Problem Is, GE Stock Is Just Unknowable Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 earnings per share, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $789.98 million for 17.58 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anticipating Q1 Earnings – Northrop Grumman – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman: Price Is Lower Despite Less Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Northrop Grumman Announces $1 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman Board Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $1.32 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman declares $1.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1,349 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 15,715 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.01% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Alps stated it has 1,758 shares. Davis R M holds 0.51% or 50,875 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,486 shares. Intact Investment Management reported 1,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Appleton Ma has invested 0.19% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Amica Mutual Insur Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Frontier Investment Mgmt Co accumulated 2,744 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Valley National Advisers invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). First Manhattan Com reported 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 2,250 were reported by Montag A And. Canal Insur Communications has invested 3.67% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).