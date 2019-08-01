Honeywell International (HON) Holder Ecofin LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Fine Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Position by $1.75 Million

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 6,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 16,902 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 22,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $170.49. About 1.33 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 25.03% or $0.2271 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6801. About 3.49 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.21 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.