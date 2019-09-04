Honeywell International (HON) Holder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Trimmed Its Holding by $356,448; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Tctc Holdings Lowered Its Holding by $3.55 Million

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 34,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 56,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.21. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 2,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 81,451 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94 million, down from 83,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $163.53. About 2.80 million shares traded or 19.01% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.34 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24M for 31.43 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

