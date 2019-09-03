Honeywell International (HON) Holder Bank Of Hawaii Raised Holding by $844,984 as Share Value Rose; Advent Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) as Shares Declined

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 5,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 61,493 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, up from 56,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 654,453 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI)

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 367.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 51,500 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $13.07 during the last trading session, reaching $351.02. About 1.82M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stearns Financial Serv Group Inc has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 32,154 shares. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated holds 3,590 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mngmt stated it has 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,800 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 7.83% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 255,125 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpha Windward Ltd invested in 0.05% or 204 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And invested 2.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 14,641 shares. Boston Rech And Management has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster Motley Inc reported 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Papp L Roy Assocs has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kistler accumulated 3,112 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance" on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com" published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Boeing 'kill vehicle' contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha" published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Alaska Airlines Isn't Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool" with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 326,000 shares to 17.83M shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (Prn) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.02M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (Prn).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha" on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)'s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance" on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha" published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,577 shares to 1,808 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,180 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).