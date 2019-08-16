Honeywell International (HON) Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose; Redmile Group Position in Ehealth (EHTH) Lifted by $8.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 131,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.21 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $104.38. About 219,309 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 2.19 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 13,350 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 23,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 28,297 shares. The New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 123 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). New York-based Gagnon Lc has invested 0.08% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Principal Grp Inc owns 147,401 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 401,400 were reported by Renaissance Techs Limited Co. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5.57% or 511,650 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Mason Street Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.