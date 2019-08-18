Honeywell International Holding in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Cut by $2.06 Million; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose, Glovista Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $362,474

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.57M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 23,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 891,178 shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 150 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.42 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.19% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 52,446 shares. Earnest Prns has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). United Serv Automobile Association reported 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 741 shares. Anson Funds Mgmt Lp invested 0.66% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd holds 4,635 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 10,059 shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation accumulated 9,411 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 14,141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 13.84M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Presima holds 149,300 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Northern Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 1.30 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3,320 shares to 42,529 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.58M for 11.44 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 686,378 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com has 676 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Essex Fincl Services Inc stated it has 33,433 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 750 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Com (Wy) reported 12,000 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Com holds 49,475 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Blume Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 149,688 shares. Bruni J V accumulated 2.42 million shares or 7.52% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 10,438 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).