Honeywell International Holding in Agree Rlty (ADC) Has Lifted by $460,800; East Coast Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 9,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 38,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, up from 29,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 566,385 shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Agree Rlty Corp (ADC) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 23,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Agree Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 987,679 shares traded or 240.92% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 42,102 shares to 272,325 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,660 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 0.2% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oppenheimer Comm invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Field & Main State Bank has 100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc reported 1,635 shares stake. 18,100 were accumulated by Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Old Bancorp In owns 4,354 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 9,540 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 1.26% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.19% or 26,869 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Asset Mngmt holds 15,154 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 18,338 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 180 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. Erlich Craig also bought $50,603 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares. The insider RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought $642,000.