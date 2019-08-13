Honeywell International Has Upped Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position by $537,130; Share Value Declined; Wildcat Capital Management Cut Stake in Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) by $7.36 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 106,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 101,712 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, down from 208,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 646,366 shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 14,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 86,942 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 72,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 386,139 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Welcomes Savers Bank Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Lowers ETF Pricing on RIA Platforms – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NOTICE TO DISREGARD — LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.17M for 11.47 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year's $1.32 per share. LPLA's profit will be $134.17M for 11.47 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Names Steven T. Snyder Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces the Addition of Matthew Demchyk as Senior Vice President – Investments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.