Honeywell International Has Upped Agree Rlty (ADC) Position by $460,800; Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stake Has Increased by Indaba Capital Management Lp

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Agree Rlty Corp (ADC) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 23,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Agree Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 79,765 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 293,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.77M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 530,767 shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 22,300 shares to 95,489 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,813 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:ADC) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie bails on ADC Rova-T in lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. Erlich Craig bought $63,680 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) on Wednesday, June 26. 50 shares valued at $3,174 were bought by Agree Joey on Monday, July 1.

