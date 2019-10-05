Honeywell International Has Trimmed Its Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) as Shares Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lowered Its Position

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 26,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Facebook Adds A.I. Labs in Seattle and Pittsburgh, Pressuring Local Universities; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Hearings Illuminate Future of Business and Data Privacy; 06/04/2018 – Some messages received from Mark Zuckerberg have vanished from Facebook user accounts; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google; 26/03/2018 – So far, though, advertisers aren’t planning to pull money off Facebook; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg starts testifying in U.S. Senate hearing; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Assess Stories They Read in Its News Feed

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 29,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 65,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, down from 94,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 1.34M shares traded or 35.40% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Same-Property EBITDA of $53.3M-$54.8M; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Offers $3.7 Billion for LaSalle in Bid Called Final; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Sent Letter With Revised Merger Proposal to LaSalle Board of Trustees on April 13; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 67 Cents; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook ups offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39 billion for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

