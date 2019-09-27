Honeywell International Has Raised Ventas (VTR) Stake by $681,700; Share Price Rose; Roumell Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Sierra Wireless (SWIR) by $691,596 as Share Price Declined

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 57,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 38,967 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 09/04/2018 – NEVADA POWER, SIERRA PACIFIC & NV ENERGY OTLK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Gemstones Market 2005-H1, 2018 & Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 62.335B Leones 364-day Bills at Yield 22.93%; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R–Neuroradiological Services for the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System -; 09/05/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 1Q NET REV. R$89.1M; 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENT NOMINATES JUSU SAFFA AS FINANCE MINISTER; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – CHAIR KENT THEXTON IS NAMED INTERIM CEO OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME OKS CUT IN OFFER PRICE TO $8/SHR FROM $8.15/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Sierra Leone’s delayed presidential election run-off set for March 31

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 10,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 75,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 65,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 293,866 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 9,030 shares to 57,410 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $42.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 96,897 shares to 236,110 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 113,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT).