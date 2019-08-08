Honeywell International Has Raised Its Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Holding; Causeway Capital Management Increased Ing Groep N V (ING) Stake By $1.31 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Ing Groep N V (ING) stake by 11.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 109,253 shares as Ing Groep N V (ING)’s stock declined 11.97%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 1.03M shares with $12.48 million value, up from 918,340 last quarter. Ing Groep N V now has $40.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 827,833 shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief’s pay rise; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 26/04/2018 – XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV XIOR.BR : ING RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – UMICORE SA UMI.BR : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 53 EUROS FROM 29 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DEPOSITS RATINGS OF ING BANK SLASKI S.A. TO A2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – GECINA CONCLUDES W/ ING FRANCE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT; 06/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI PROPOSES 3.2 ZLOTY/SHR AS 2017 DIV; 09/05/2018 – ING Groep 1Q Net Profit +7.2%; Boosted by Loan Growth, Lower Risk Costs; 09/05/2018 – ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million

Honeywell International Inc increased Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) stake by 30.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,900 shares as Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR)’s stock declined 1.61%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 67,970 shares with $1.85 million value, up from 52,070 last quarter. Acadia Rlty Tr now has $2.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 23,417 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) stake by 147,160 shares to 69,087 valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 17.08 million shares and now owns 47.68 million shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset Management One Limited has 0.02% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 160,550 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 0.03% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 463,222 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Art Advsrs Limited Com owns 27,315 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 42,547 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 93,770 shares. Service Automobile Association owns 12,259 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 40,799 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0.01% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 687,175 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 223 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,328 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 29,623 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 5.54 million shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 57,335 shares.

