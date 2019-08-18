Honeywell International Has Raised Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Stake; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shorts Lowered By 24.62%

Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) had a decrease of 24.62% in short interest. AMG’s SI was 1.66M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.62% from 2.20M shares previously. With 552,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG)’s short sellers to cover AMG’s short positions. The SI to Affiliated Managers Group Inc’s float is 3.22%. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 470,040 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN

Honeywell International Inc increased Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) stake by 30.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,900 shares as Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR)’s stock declined 1.61%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 67,970 shares with $1.85M value, up from 52,070 last quarter. Acadia Rlty Tr now has $2.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 253,719 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0% or 40,799 shares. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 673 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 143,888 shares. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 414,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0.01% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 42,547 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). 2,355 were accumulated by Webster Bank N A. Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). The New York-based Indexiq Advsr Ltd has invested 0.04% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 150,808 shares. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 82,918 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 463,222 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 110,177 shares. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 16,667 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Moreover, Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Jackson Square Partners Ltd Com reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 1,908 are owned by Hrt Lc. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 2,399 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 211,947 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Raymond James Svcs Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Invesco Limited owns 1.64 million shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt has 982,061 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.