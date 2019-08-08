Honeywell International Has Lowered Its Holding in Epr Pptys (EPR) by $416,480; Maple Capital Management Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Has Cut by $3.24 Million as Stock Price Declined

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 86.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 25,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 29,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 4.12 million shares traded or 15.41% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 469,280 shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.80B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Partners Management Ltd Com reported 46,072 shares. Dodge Cox has 15.34M shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stack Fincl Mgmt Inc has 4.91% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 12,907 were accumulated by Drexel Morgan And Communication. The New York-based Loeb Ptnrs Corporation has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Yhb Advsrs has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Founders Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Soroban Capital Prns Ltd Partnership owns 5.88 million shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gradient Investments Limited Company has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Estabrook Cap Management owns 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,716 shares. Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca accumulated 16,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company accumulated 0.28% or 274,918 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edgemoor invested in 0.04% or 2,080 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares to 5,847 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $225,120 were sold by Peterson Mark Alan on Friday, February 15.