Honeywell International Has Lowered Eqty Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Holding by $466,455; Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Rgm Capital Has Upped Position

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 7,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 494,868 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.51 million, up from 487,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $128.59. About 986,159 shares traded or 55.12% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 27,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, down from 31,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 481,344 shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 269,672 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $57.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 139,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,384 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 6,797 shares. Washington Cap owns 4,350 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 3,680 shares stake. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 125 shares. Wasatch has 1.14% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Ftb Advsr Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 175 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 62,506 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1,770 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Granahan Mgmt Inc Ma has 0.1% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 16,442 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 103,800 shares in its portfolio. Signature Estate Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.1% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 10,613 shares. Rgm Capital Ltd Liability holds 4.29% or 494,868 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability reported 18,077 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Northern accumulated 257,369 shares.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 10,025 shares to 75,578 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.70 million for 31.31 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.