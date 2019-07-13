Honeywell International Has Lowered Epr Pptys (EPR) Position by $416,480 as Stock Rose; As F5 Networks (FFIV) Valuation Declined, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Decreased Its Position

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 385,480 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,504 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 49,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.56. About 482,145 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Hirons Michael L had sold 12,500 shares worth $937,125 on Thursday, February 14.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 18,690 shares to 75,724 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 29.95% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.87 per share. EPR’s profit will be $98.90M for 14.53 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. $367,337 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by WHITE ANA MARIA on Friday, February 1. The insider Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold 3,115 shares worth $496,853. $316,909 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN. On Thursday, February 14 WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $25,013 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 150 shares. $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Pelzer Francis J. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 EPS, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.77M for 17.84 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 137,409 shares to 156,183 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).