Honeywell International Has Lifted Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding; Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar (ASML) Shorts Up By 2.58%

Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:ASML) had an increase of 2.58% in short interest. ASML’s SI was 1.89 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.58% from 1.85M shares previously. With 608,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:ASML)’s short sellers to cover ASML’s short positions. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $222.61. About 357,642 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M

Honeywell International Inc increased Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) stake by 3.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc acquired 2,755 shares as Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 92,308 shares with $16.82 million value, up from 89,553 last quarter. Simon Property Group Inc now has $45.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 1.42 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $90.65 billion. The firm offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. It has a 31.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, MU, ASML – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for ASML Holding (ASML) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMD, ASML among top semi decliners – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group Wants to Be More Than Just a Mall Operator – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Inc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 3,002 are held by Greenleaf Trust. 1,275 were reported by Verity Asset Inc. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,037 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Com reported 0.08% stake. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.46% or 304,327 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 123,992 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 105,414 shares. 2.12M are held by Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab. American Service owns 4,691 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.23% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 46,386 shares. Swedbank owns 296,378 shares. Twin Cap Management Incorporated reported 3,460 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 0.82% or 1.07M shares.