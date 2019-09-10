Honeywell International Has Lifted Holding in Kilroy Rlty (KRC) by $540,000 as Stock Price Rose; Pros Hldgs (PRO) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Has Trimmed Stake by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Rose

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 46,454 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 39,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 316,545 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Hldgs Inc (PRO) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 24,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 156,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 180,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Pros Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 532,084 shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CooperCompanies Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:COO – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Pros Holdings Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PROS Holdings Acquires Travelaer SAS For Booking Engine Tech – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Health Check: How Prudently Does PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Limited Liability reported 12,269 shares stake. Numerixs Invest has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Eam Investors Ltd reported 0.38% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 48,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street has 659,179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Los Angeles Equity Rech reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Bb&T stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Art Lc holds 0.04% or 17,385 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Jpmorgan Chase reported 48,353 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 5,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whetstone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 648,252 shares. Brown Management Limited Liability Com holds 5.59 million shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10,007 shares to 16,417 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 49,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA).