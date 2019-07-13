Honeywell International Has Lifted Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by $471,440; As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Rbo & Co Has Trimmed Stake by $3.22 Million

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 3,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,529 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 39,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 631,054 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06 million for 23.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 10,945 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider CIRUZZI VINCENT sold $874,435. On Friday, February 8 RICHARDSON JAMES H sold $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 5,000 shares. Cunningham John H had sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300 on Monday, February 11. MARCUS JOEL S had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30 million on Thursday, February 7.

