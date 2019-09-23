Honeywell International Has Increased W P Carey (WPC) Stake By $583,200; Carnival & Plc (CCL) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Honeywell International Inc increased W P Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 29.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc acquired 7,200 shares as W P Carey Inc (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 31,450 shares with $2.55 million value, up from 24,250 last quarter. W P Carey Inc now has $15.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.58 million shares traded or 111.81% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 17.01% above currents $48.22 stock price. Carnival Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, July 1. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 26. See Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79’s average target is -12.36% below currents $90.14 stock price. W.P. Carey had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 16,008 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,560 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,637 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 4,565 shares in its portfolio. Css Il holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Knott David M has invested 0.21% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Argent Tru owns 2,714 shares. Hm Payson reported 4,030 shares. 17,429 are held by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Gateway Advisers stated it has 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 5,379 are held by Personal Cap Advsr Corporation. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 181 shares. 4,580 were accumulated by Spc Financial. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 67,205 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1 are held by Adirondack Tru Co.

Honeywell International Inc decreased Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) stake by 10,015 shares to 36,108 valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stake by 22,300 shares and now owns 95,489 shares. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 4.49 million shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $34.54 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. $930,000 worth of stock was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold Carnival Corporation & Plc shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 95 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 2.35M shares. Everence Cap Management reported 0.16% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Alpha Windward Lc has 1,193 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.02% or 131,137 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 109,994 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 32,201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kessler Grp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Prudential Public Ltd reported 321,752 shares. Primecap Com Ca holds 21.93 million shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Millennium Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1.27 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Citizens Northern has 0.33% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 12,851 shares.

