Honeywell International Has Increased Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Stake; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)

Among 5 analysts covering Dollarama (TSE:DOL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dollarama had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DOL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 21. See Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

Honeywell International Inc increased Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) stake by 18.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc acquired 7,200 shares as Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 46,454 shares with $3.53M value, up from 39,254 last quarter. Kilroy Rlty Corp now has $7.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 835,266 shares traded or 76.41% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.69 million activity. The insider HAWKEN JEFFREY C sold $2.24 million. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.45 million was made by ROSE TYLER H on Monday, February 11.

Among 2 analysts covering Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kilroy Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of KRC in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 0.07% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 530,811 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 43,272 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.05% or 63,390 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Green Street Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 67,200 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Ftb accumulated 284 shares. Jefferies Grp, a New York-based fund reported 5,373 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 14.84M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 13,310 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pggm Invests reported 5.29M shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Management, a California-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 110,359 shares. Dubuque Bankshares And holds 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 25 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 13,400 shares. Brinker has 0.01% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC).

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 839,643 shares traded. Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has 0.00% since June 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.