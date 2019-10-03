Honeywell International Has Increased Its W P Carey (WPC) Stake; Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE)’s Sentiment Is 1.83

Honeywell International Inc increased W P Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 29.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc acquired 7,200 shares as W P Carey Inc (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 31,450 shares with $2.55M value, up from 24,250 last quarter. W P Carey Inc now has $15.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 534,155 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.69, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 11 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 6 sold and decreased their equity positions in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust. The funds in our database now have: 1.93 million shares, up from 1.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 10 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 303 shares in its portfolio. Cwm, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,793 shares. 37,074 were reported by Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Guyasuta Inv Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,650 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 78,265 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested in 5,690 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 5,982 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,629 shares. Profund Lc invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.49% or 17,429 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation holds 5,379 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability holds 949 shares.

Honeywell International Inc decreased Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) stake by 4,710 shares to 28,475 valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) stake by 11,190 shares and now owns 64,534 shares. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 8,516 shares traded. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $89.97 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 32.09 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust for 385,740 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 493,828 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 394,886 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 167,081 shares.