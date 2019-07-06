Honeywell International Has Increased By $307,935 Its Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Stake; Ingevity (NGVT) Shorts Decreased By 8.41%

Honeywell International Inc increased Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) stake by 12.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc acquired 34,215 shares as Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ)’s stock rose 0.64%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 300,340 shares with $2.90 million value, up from 266,125 last quarter. Cousins Pptys Inc now has $5.46 billion valuation. It closed at $37.26 lastly. It is down 3.41% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) had a decrease of 8.41% in short interest. NGVT’s SI was 598,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.41% from 653,900 shares previously. With 294,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)’s short sellers to cover NGVT’s short positions. The SI to Ingevity Corporation’s float is 1.43%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $103.87. About 68,212 shares traded. Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) has risen 15.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.42% the S&P500. Some Historical NGVT News: 16/05/2018 – lngevity to increase carbon activation capacity in Covington, Virginia; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingevity Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGVT); 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ingevity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ingevity Corp. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ingevity to increase carbon activation capacity in Covington, Virginia; 16/05/2018 – INGEVITY – REPRESENTING AN INVESTMENT OF $35-40 MLN, PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY FALL OF 2019; 16/05/2018 – INGEVITY TO INVEST $35M-$40M TO EXPAND CARBON ACTIVATION; 09/05/2018 – Ingevity at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Ingevity Completes Acquisition Of Georgia-Pacific’s Pine Chemicals Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 28,480 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Inc has 161,926 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com reported 2.23M shares. 712,532 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 149,900 shares stake. Basswood Mgmt accumulated 14,659 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.33% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Westpac Corporation reported 451,740 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 661,335 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 434,000 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested in 26,080 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Utah Retirement has 12,800 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cousins Properties (CUZ), TIER REIT (TIER) Stockholders Approve Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cousins Properties Signs 561000 Square-Foot Lease For The Proposed Combined BB&T And SunTrust Corporate Headquarters In Charlotte – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – The Ghost Of TheStreet Sells Itself – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. It has a 27.38 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment engineers, makes, and sells wood chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems.

More notable recent Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ingevity announces dates for second quarter 2019 earnings release and webcast – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ingevity hosts solar panel system at Waynesboro, Georgia, facility – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ingevity had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Tuesday, May 28 to “Buy”.