Honeywell International Has Decreased Its Prologis (PLD) Holding; NUVISTA ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANA (NUVSF) Sellers Increased By 6.91% Their Shorts

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had an increase of 6.91% in short interest. NUVSF’s SI was 1.65M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.91% from 1.54 million shares previously. With 20,900 avg volume, 79 days are for NUVISTA ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)’s short sellers to cover NUVSF’s short positions. It closed at $1.82 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Honeywell International Inc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc sold 13,100 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 187,173 shares with $14.99M value, down from 200,273 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $54.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 1.62 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 16.69M shares. Commerce Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 6,174 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 3,233 shares. The Massachusetts-based American Inv Ser Inc has invested 0.33% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Johnson Financial Gru accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.12% or 176,029 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.54% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital owns 106,376 shares. Moreover, Opus Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Forward Management Lc reported 13,640 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has invested 0.15% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% or 5,464 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) has invested 1.26% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Registered Inv Advisor invested in 0.46% or 10,295 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.94 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. The company has market cap of $438.03 million. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. It has a 6.43 P/E ratio.

