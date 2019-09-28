Honeywell International Has Cut Sun Communities C (SUI) Position; Aristotle Capital Management Upped By $5.63 Million Its Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Stake

Honeywell International Inc decreased Sun Communities Inc C (SUI) stake by 19.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc sold 6,700 shares as Sun Communities Inc C (SUI)’s stock rose 7.30%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 28,137 shares with $3.61 million value, down from 34,837 last quarter. Sun Communities Inc C now has $13.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $148.28. About 362,925 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc acquired 60,578 shares as Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 2.46 million shares with $230.66 million value, up from 2.40 million last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc now has $5.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 218,965 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Proshare Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 19,840 shares. Ajo Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,317 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,931 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 47 are owned by Mufg Americas Holdg. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 86 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 4,673 shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 4,700 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. 41 are owned by Synovus Fincl. Fil holds 0.02% or 86,454 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 608,519 are owned by Apg Asset Management Us Inc. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 170,530 shares.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.76M for 26.11 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,005 were accumulated by Frontier Management. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.05% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 25,293 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 6,369 shares. Deprince Race Zollo, Florida-based fund reported 162,959 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.02% or 11,118 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 6,393 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Argent Trust Com holds 0.42% or 44,525 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 4.26M shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% or 45,792 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership owns 2,408 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 183,154 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. 4,468 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc.

