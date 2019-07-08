Honeywell International Has Cut Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stake; Geron (GERN) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Honeywell International Inc decreased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) stake by 15.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc sold 6,410 shares as Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 34,263 shares with $6.88 million value, down from 40,673 last quarter. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc now has $29.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $209.79. About 191,361 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Geron Corp (GERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 44 funds increased or opened new positions, while 43 sold and reduced their stakes in Geron Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 58.05 million shares, down from 61.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Geron Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 25 Increased: 31 New Position: 13.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation for 453,453 shares. American Asset Management Inc. owns 20,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A.R.T. Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 243,064 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 10,200 shares.

Analysts await Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Geron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $254.59 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.365. About 923,940 shares traded. Geron Corporation (GERN) has declined 48.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News: 22/03/2018 – $GERN – I ask for some thoughtful criticism of my article and the stock’s main promoter writes the following, which contains not a single argument in it and just a false assertion that new evidence in this article was somehow addressed in the comments section to my prior article:; 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/03/2018 – The personal attacks continue in the absence of anything intelligent to say $GERN:; 03/05/2018 – Modified Endpoint Paves Way For Geron’s iMerge / MDS Trial Accelerated Approval; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GERN); 14/03/2018 Geron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss $7.43M; 16/03/2018 – GERON 4Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 10/05/2018 – GERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C; 17/05/2018 – Geron Announces Oral Presentation at European Hematology Association Congress

More notable recent Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 58% – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Geron Appoints Vice President, Human Resources Nasdaq:GERN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Geron Reports Two Imetelstat Data Presentations at European Hematology Association Annual Congress – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Geron’s (GERN) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02M for 22.70 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AvalonBay’s 3-Brand Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AvalonBay Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay Communities had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $207 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 21. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.