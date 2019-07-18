Honeywell International Has Boosted Holding in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) by $753,645 as Stock Value Rose; Air Lease Cl A (AL) Share Price Rose While Underhill Investment Management Has Lowered by $365,500 Its Stake

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 16,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,710 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 676,436 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,475 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, down from 523,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 1.08M shares traded or 26.79% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 9,370 shares. Fmr holds 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 971 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 13,712 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,383 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 711,754 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New York-based Secor Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.95% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has 0.04% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 1.22M shares. Lasalle Mngmt Secs Limited Liability Company holds 2.35 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 369,092 shares. Cbre Clarion Lc invested in 2.3% or 2.96 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cipher Capital LP holds 15,559 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.02 million for 7.56 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Com holds 0.03% or 29,751 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Counsel Lc Ny reported 583,510 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd invested in 138,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Agf Investments, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 85,720 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 68,901 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 0.05% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 5,909 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 1.20M shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 354,174 shares. Ejf Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,534 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt has 1.55% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Manhattan Commerce invested in 200 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company holds 337,276 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.