Honeywell International Has Boosted By $354,510 Its Extra Space Storage (EXR) Position; Capital Planning Advisors Raised Baxter Intl (BAX) Position By $310,473

Honeywell International Inc increased Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stake by 8.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc acquired 3,510 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 46,123 shares with $4.70 million value, up from 42,613 last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc now has $15.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.01. About 641,452 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 3,833 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 40,340 shares with $3.28 million value, up from 36,507 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $87.58. About 1.24M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset reported 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 159,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 3,117 shares. Ci Invs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,500 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.04% or 1.30M shares. 19,867 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York holds 13,395 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 31,852 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh invested in 5,895 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Llc reported 7,455 shares stake. 70,048 are owned by Korea Inv Corp.

Among 2 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $13000 lowest target. $130.50’s average target is 6.96% above currents $122.01 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, August 22 report.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) stake by 34,505 shares to 125,175 valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 4,572 shares and now owns 59,083 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.89% below currents $87.58 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9100 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Piper Jaffray maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,150 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability owns 24,100 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 280 are held by Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 733,187 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.88% or 83,176 shares in its portfolio. 752 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc owns 726,915 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc accumulated 422,299 shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank has 3,800 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt holds 0.07% or 2,970 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,915 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.11 million shares. Sabal Tru reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).