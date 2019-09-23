Honeywell International Cut Pub Storage (PSA) Holding by $746,130; Chevron New (CVX) Stake Maintained by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 4,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.54 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.48. About 1.48M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Pub Storage (PSA) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 34,561 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23 million, down from 37,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Pub Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $247.01. About 358,810 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 10,025 shares to 75,578 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.39M for 22.54 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4,228 shares to 311,322 shares, valued at $43.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 938,895 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,877 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Merchants Corp stated it has 49,551 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Nuwave Management Limited Com has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Old Republic Int Corp reported 2.81% stake. Meritage Portfolio owns 47,146 shares. 35,000 were accumulated by Olstein Capital Management L P. 538 were accumulated by Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability. Wilkins Counsel reported 3,840 shares stake. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,246 shares. 179,068 were reported by Palladium Prtnrs Lc. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability reported 80 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.18% stake. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel has invested 3.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Violich Mgmt has 65,929 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio.

