Honeywell International Cut By $1.59 Million Its Duke Rlty (DRE) Holding; USA Truck (USAK) Has 0.72 Sentiment

USA Truck Inc (USAK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.62, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 33 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 46 decreased and sold their holdings in USA Truck Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 4.93 million shares, down from 5.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding USA Truck Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 27 Increased: 16 New Position: 17.

Honeywell International Inc decreased Duke Rlty Corp (DRE) stake by 31.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc sold 51,170 shares as Duke Rlty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 111,585 shares with $3.53 million value, down from 162,755 last quarter. Duke Rlty Corp now has $12.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 1.42 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 58,157 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fin reported 0% stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Earnest Prns Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Manufacturers Life Co The holds 333,989 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 10,241 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 11,767 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Incorporated owns 0.29% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 1.74M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 6.75M shares. Kennedy Management Inc stated it has 194,204 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 1.06 million shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,900 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 152,885 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communication reported 40,478 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Duke Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:DRE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Promotes Steven W. Schnur to EVP & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)â€™s Upcoming 0.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 3.02% above currents $33.49 stock price. Duke Realty had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.74 million for 22.63 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $74.47 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 7.33 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.63% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. for 271,206 shares. Weber Alan W owns 50,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 114,681 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.16% in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc., a Arkansas-based fund reported 30,941 shares.

More notable recent USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is USA Truck, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:USAK) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At USA Truck, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:USAK) 6.9% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 143,004 shares traded or 11.30% up from the average. USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) has declined 60.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 21/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Rev $78.7M; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Managemen Exits Position in USA Truck; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $449,997 activity.

Analysts await USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USAK’s profit will be $1.68 million for 11.10 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by USA Truck, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 566.67% EPS growth.