Honeywell International Continues to Hold Position in Iron Mtn New (IRM); Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased Holding in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by $2.95 Million

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 45.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 21,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 67,716 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 46,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 126,534 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 77,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 583,020 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.16M, down from 660,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 142,303 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (Prn) by 2.89 million shares to 9.34M shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritor Inc (Prn) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 24.64 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apartment Investment & Management by 37,656 shares to 30,963 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 14,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,190 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR).

