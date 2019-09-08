Honeywell International Com Us$1.00 (HON) Holding Maintained by Waverton Investment Management Ltd; As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stock Declined, Athena Capital Advisors Boosted Stake by $63.22 Million

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (HON) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 9,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 587,247 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.33M, up from 577,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 173950.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 410,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 410,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.40 million, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $151.25. About 994,904 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.93 million were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Raymond James Finance Service Advisors invested in 0.02% or 26,714 shares. 296,378 are held by Swedbank. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Quantbot LP invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Blackrock holds 31.80 million shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 249,299 shares. 1.04M are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. Pggm holds 3.76M shares. Smithfield Trust Communication holds 416 shares. 23,789 are held by Qs Limited Liability Company. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,764 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 0% or 11,660 shares. Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.06% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund stated it has 6,143 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares to 42 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,347 shares, and cut its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF).

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (NYSE:TSM) by 16,504 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘A’ by 5,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,643 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:PFE).

