Honeywell International Com Us$1.00 (HON) Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Stake by $1.54 Million as Shares Rose; Surmodics (SRDX) Stake Lifted by Trigran Investments Inc

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (HON) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 9,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 587,247 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.33M, up from 577,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.80M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 10,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The hedge fund held 805,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.01 million, up from 795,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $589.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 74,639 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS SEES 49C PER SHARE CHARGE TO 3Q EARNINGS; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS BUYS THROMBECTOMY TECH ASSETS FROM EMBOLITECH,; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 16/03/2018 Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj EPS 9c Vs. Previous Guidance of Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj EPS 5c; 16/05/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Andrew D.C. LaFrence Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions Portfolio; 22/04/2018 – DJ Surmodics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRDX); 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (NYSE:VZ) by 20,083 shares to 155,350 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 23,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,695 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares to 343,117 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO).

