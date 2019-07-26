Honeywell International Co (HON) Holder Franklin Street Advisors Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 84.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 13,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,412 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 15,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 573,872 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC ALLE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.48, REV VIEW $2.67 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $613.1 MLN, UP 11.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Appoints Charles L. Szews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 29/05/2018 – Schlage Gains New Google Home Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Co (HON) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 8,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,290 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 76,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $173.49. About 1.27 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hartford Investment Management has 0.03% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 10,595 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,963 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Leavell Management Incorporated reported 7,248 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management reported 120,827 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 6,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 164,387 are held by Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 18,377 shares. Generation Management Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.56M shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Asset One Limited has invested 0.02% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership reported 126,892 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 2,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Ltd Co accumulated 579,190 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 9,776 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Franklin holds 703,302 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,929 shares to 78,463 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1,602 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 36,500 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Zeke Capital reported 0.19% stake. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Com invested in 233,982 shares or 2% of the stock. America First Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 4.75% or 97,394 shares. Moreover, North Star Inv Management Corp has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tower Bridge holds 0% or 9,660 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.21% or 533 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 235,179 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp accumulated 127,521 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Diversified Tru Com reported 12,165 shares stake. 15,825 were accumulated by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Liability Corp. Atlas Browninc reported 1,578 shares stake.