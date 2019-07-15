Honeywell International Boosted Its Position in Cyrusone (CONE) by $488,800 as Valuation Rose; Nfc Investments Stake in Air Lease (AL) Has Raised by $597,550 as Share Value Rose

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,931 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 37,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.23. About 44,517 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 404,686 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.75M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, a New York-based fund reported 7,318 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 33,936 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Company owns 267 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP reported 0.2% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Citigroup reported 0.01% stake. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 1.61M shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 457,060 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.02% or 542,185 shares. Whittier Company reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 7,409 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,272 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 3.20 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Honeywell Intll has invested 0.96% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. On Wednesday, February 27 the insider Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Counsel Pa reported 120,227 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Barton Invest Management has 566,752 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 25,783 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Copper Rock Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested in 397,391 shares. New York-based Rothschild Asset Us Inc has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 1,200 shares. The New York-based Vontobel Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 4.44 million shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,500 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.60 million shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 120,933 shares. Underhill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 512,475 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sterling Cap Management Lc holds 0.49% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. 14,251 were reported by Sei Invests Co.