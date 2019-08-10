Honeywell International Boosted Its Holding in Eqty Resdntl (EQR) by $591,000 as Market Value Rose; As Ford Motor Co. (F) Share Value Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $939,712

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co. (F) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 117,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 42,251 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 159,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 38.35 million shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/03/2018 – Alexander Kaufman: scoop: the former Ford exec Trump nominated to the EPA on Friday is accused of allowing a cancer-causing; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 16/05/2018 – Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 27/03/2018 – NEWPEK SIGNS DEAL TO SELL LAND IN EAGLE FORD SHALE TO SUNDANCE; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO. TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 11/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next week; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON SUPPLY ISSUE AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 15/03/2018 – Ford CEO Says Company Could Exceed 8% Margin Target; 02/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford rolls out Northern promises at NOMA

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Eqty Resdntl (EQR) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 118,584 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 110,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Resdntl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.27. About 1.89 million shares traded or 55.52% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.35% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fjarde Ap invested in 119,252 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.21% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 5,976 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.05% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 79,886 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Advisor Ptnrs Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 528,912 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 26,264 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5,618 shares. Amer Registered Advisor Inc has 5,400 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp stated it has 27,796 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 38,070 shares.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Equity Residential’s (EQR) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.88 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 8,418 shares to 101,800 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 2.72M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 793,951 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). California-based Denali Advisors has invested 0.38% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.04% stake. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 15,781 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 109 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.76M shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 29,871 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Bancorporation accumulated 48,301 shares. D E Shaw And Co has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 68,173 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership has 135,127 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 15,792 shares. Sns Fincl Group Ltd Com reported 11,076 shares stake.