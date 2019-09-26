Honeywell (HON) Stock Rose While Novare Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Dorsey Wright & Associates Holding In Keysight Technologies Com (KEYS) Was Has Boosted

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell (HON) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 2,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,907 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, down from 62,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $167.1. About 803,571 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc Com (KEYS) by 44.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 24,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 77,683 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.98 million, up from 53,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.13. About 308,510 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 8,281 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc owns 13,397 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited reported 28,109 shares. D E Shaw Communications invested in 0.48% or 2.19 million shares. Woodstock invested in 2,733 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mcrae Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Parsec Inc reported 2,160 shares stake. Eagle Ridge Management holds 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,259 shares. 902,553 are owned by Hsbc Pcl. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Com holds 0.71% or 48,940 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Advisors Lc reported 1,625 shares stake. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Peoples Fincl Ser Corp accumulated 3,267 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.78 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $656.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 15,000 shares to 37,450 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Min Vol (USMV).

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $412.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23,082 shares to 9,995 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES) by 119,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,283 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Sys Ltd Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:NICE).