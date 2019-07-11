Honeywell (HON) Position Held by Stewart & Patten Co Llc; Hahn Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Idex (JEC) by $538.65 Million as Share Value Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corporation (JEC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,902 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 billion, down from 493,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 333,241 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 72,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,357 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 32,299 are owned by First Merchants. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lbmc Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,322 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 2,314 shares. Savant Capital Lc reported 5,386 shares. Johnson Finance Group Inc Inc reported 9,642 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 133,821 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Fin Corp owns 837,500 shares. Boston Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 9,069 shares. First Dallas Securities reported 0.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 364,677 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 1,761 are owned by Torray Ltd Liability. At Bankshares has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,936 shares to 35,849 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,018 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell Shrinks To Grow: The Case For More Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 are held by Sun Life Fincl. Natixis LP holds 45,115 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Select Equity Gp Lp stated it has 5.08M shares or 0% of all its holdings. 153,497 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 0% or 55,229 shares. First Wilshire has invested 5.55% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Signaturefd Lc holds 429 shares. Cna Corporation invested in 64,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 82,351 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 22,503 shares. 28,323 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 2.26% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 26,030 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.09% or 3.88 million shares in its portfolio. Loews Corp holds 130,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 739 shares to 66,361 shares, valued at $30.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) by 183,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.