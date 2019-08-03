Honeywell (HON) Market Value Rose While Wesbanco Bank Decreased Stake by $690,776; Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake Held by First American Bank

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell (HON) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 128,668 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, down from 133,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Honeywell for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 9,069 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 5.80M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 32,378 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 38,500 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs holds 32,134 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.22% or 720,446 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 861,065 shares. Markston Limited Liability Corporation invested in 57,139 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Pitcairn has 7,329 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Thomas White Ltd has 7,854 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 130,470 shares. Sfmg Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Texas-based Cadence Comml Bank Na has invested 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Modera Wealth Lc accumulated 6,946 shares. Polar Cap Llp reported 0.08% stake.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13,148 shares to 266,227 shares, valued at $37.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).