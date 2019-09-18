Honeywell (HON) Holding Held by Stewart & Patten Co Llc; Old Republic International Raised 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $23.70 Million

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 92.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 285,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.49M, up from 148,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 7,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 89,553 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.64 million, up from 81,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $166.46. About 2.09M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge And Cox owns 8,631 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bollard Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,085 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 28,109 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd owns 47,596 shares. Penobscot Mngmt stated it has 41,441 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 3.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.32% or 36,500 shares. Somerset Gru Llc holds 0.18% or 1,207 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 3,052 were reported by Mcrae Cap Management. Zacks Inv Management owns 84,041 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Co reported 185,625 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baltimore owns 1.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 38,066 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8.81M shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc owns 4,976 shares. 6,575 were reported by Pitcairn Company. Davidson Advsrs holds 55,058 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 0.64% or 8,658 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc has invested 1.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcf Advsr Lc stated it has 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) accumulated 138,536 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 57,068 shares stake. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.89% or 14,379 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct owns 74,203 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.15% stake. Covington Invest Advisors holds 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,416 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.