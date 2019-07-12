Honeywell (HON) Holder Wesbanco Bank Has Decreased Position by $690,776; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose, Arbor Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake by $333,600

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 14.17M shares traded or 106.46% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell (HON) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,668 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 133,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Honeywell for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $176.57. About 1.22 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dnp Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 41,061 shares to 69,261 shares, valued at $798,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

